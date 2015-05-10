Eredivisie Review: Eagles and Breda consigned to relegation play-offs

Go Ahead Eagles and NAC Breda were consigned to Eredvisie's relegation play-offs after neither side was able to clinch victory on Sunday.

Eagles drew 1-1 at home with Heerenveen and are 17th in the table, six points adrift of 15th-placed Excelsior with only one match remaining, while Breda are only two points better off following their late collapse in a 3-2 loss at AZ.

It looked as though Breda would give themselves a chance of leapfrogging Excelsior on the final day of the season as goals from Jeffrey Sarpong and Adnane Tighadouini put them 2-1 up after Steven Berghuis' opener for AZ.

Breda still led with seven minutes to go, but quickfire goals from Robert Muhren and Aron Johannsson condemned them to the play-offs.

Eagles rescued a point in the final minute as Wesley Verhoek cancelled out Lerin Duarte's goal for Heerenveen, but it was not enough for them to avoid joining Breda.

Excelsior, meanwhile, secured their place in Eredivisie next season as Tom van Weert netted both goals in their 2-2 draw at Utrecht.

Towards the right end of the table, PEC Zwolle assured themselves a spot in the play-offs to qualify for the UEFA Europa League as Tomas Necid struck the winner in a 1-0 success at Groningen, although Thomas Lam was sent off a minute from time.

To celebrate Mothers' Day, Ajax players were accompanied onto the pitch by their mothers, who were no doubt proud of their offspring as they watched a 3-0 success over Cambuur, Viktor Fischer netting a brace before Lasse Schone added a late third.

Champions PSV won their 28th match of the season - the first time the club has done so - by defeating Heracles 2-0. Manchester United-bound Memphis Depay struck the opener before Jetro Williams doubled the lead.

Elsewhere, already-relegated Dordrecht's winless run was extended to eight games with a 3-0 loss at Twente, and Willem II edged out ADO Den Haag 1-0.