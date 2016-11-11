Eriksen: Why I turned down Chelsea move

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he chose a move to the Eredivisie over the chance to join Chelsea as a youngster.

Eriksen moved to Dutch giants Ajax in 2008 from Danish side OB, having reportedly held trials with Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan.

The 24-year-old left Ajax in a reported £11million move to Spurs in 2013, where he has since become a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.

Eriksen has gone on to play 146 times for Tottenham, but acknowledged it was a fear of failure which played a part in his decision not to join Chelsea.

"In Denmark, you are sure to play if you were good, but Ajax played you if you had the mentality and went 100 percent to it," Eriksen told Danish outlet Fyens.

"It did not matter who you were. It was about getting better every day.

"If I had chosen Chelsea, then my situation today would be completely different. I'm sure.

"Of course you never say never, because I would have been 100 percent into it, if I had chosen it. I just felt that there was more chance to fail than succeed."

Erksen is yet to score in the Premier League so far this season, after signing a new four-year deal with the club in September.

"I have lacked the goals and assists you are evaluated on worldwide," he told the Evening Standard.

"Game-wise, it has been slightly below average in some periods but at others it has been fine. The goals have just been lacking."