Estudiantes win to soothe Libertadores wounds

Holders Internacional of Brazil, who succeeded Estudiantes as champions, beat Chiapas of Mexico 4-0 in Group Six, with two goals by Argentina midfielder Mario Bolatti.

Estudiantes had been crushed 5-0 by Cruzeiro in Brazil in their Group Seven opener last week but steadied the ship with a goal from midfielder Pablo Barrientos on the stroke of halftime.

Juan Sebastian Veron normally takes the free kicks for the Argentine league champions but the captain stood aside for Barrientos, who curled the ball into the bottom corner with his left foot from just outside the box.

"The important thing is to win, for us what was important was the result and we got it. We'll see about the style later," Veron told reporters.

Estudiantes are still getting used to playing under new coach Eduardo Berizzo, who took charge two weeks ago following the shock resignation of Alex Sabella.

NINE-GOAL TALLY

The match marked Estudiantes' return to the state of the art Ciudad de La Plata stadium in the city of La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province.

It is the only stadium in South America with a sliding roof, which has been installed in time for the Copa America in Argentina in July.

Cruzeiro took their goal tally to nine in two matches with a 4-0 victory over Guarani of Paraguay on Tuesday. The Brazilian team's striker Wallyson is joint top scorer on four goals with Argentine Roberto Nanni of Paraguay's Cerro Porteno.

Brazilian league champions Fluminense, runners-up in 2008, were held 0-0 at home by Nacional of Uruguay in Group Three.