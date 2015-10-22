Europa League Review: Liverpool held by Rubin Kazan, Anderlecht defeat Tottenham

Liverpool remain winless in Group B of the Europa League as they were held to a 1-1 draw with 10-man Rubin Kazan on Jurgen Klopp's Anfield debut.

Klopp's men fell behind after 15 minutes of play when Marko Devic found the net before Liverpool were given a double boost when Oleg Kuzmin received his second booking of the evening in the 36th minute and Emre Can levelled the scoring shortly after.

Nevertheless, the hosts were unable to add a second and had to settle for their third consecutive draw in the competition.

Elsewhere in Group B, Bordeaux were beaten 1-0 at home by Sion courtesy of a Leo Lacroix strike in the 21st minute.

Tottenham lost their unbeaten status in Group J as they were beaten 2-1 by Anderlecht. Christian Eriksen opened the scoring early on for Spurs, but Guillaume Gillet restored parity shortly after. Stefano Okaka then helped the hosts to maximum points with an easy finish after a superb cross from the left.

Monaco remain top following Thursday's narrow 1-0 win over Qarabag, Lacina Traore's second-half strike the difference.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 win at Qabala with a superb hat-trick. The Bundesliga side lead the way in Group C with seven points from three games, three points clear of Krasnodar, who drew 0-0 with third-placed PAOK.

Molde remain in firm control of Group A top spot following a sublime win over Celtic as Mohamed Elyounoussi shone for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, scoring once and setting up another to guide his team to a 3-1 victory. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, climbed to second spot as they beat Ajax 1-0 courtesy of Fernandao's 89th-minute header.

In Group D, Napoli recorded a comfortable 4-1 away win over Midtjylland, with Manolo Gabbiadini netting twice and Gonzalo Higuain also scoring. Legia Warsaw recorded a 1-1 draw at home against Club Brugge in the other game in that group.

Villarreal beat Dinamo Minsk 4-0 in Group E, with Rapid Vienna defeating Viktoria Plzen 3-2.

Marseille fought back after falling 2-0 behind against Braga, but it eventually counted for nothing as they conceded a third goal in the dying seconds of the match. Groningen, meanwhile, got their first point in Group F as Danny Hoesen scored in the 96th minute to draw 1-1 against Slovan Liberec.

Lazio recorded an important 3-1 win over Rosenborg in Group G, despite a red card for Mauricio before the interval, while Saint-Etienne narrowly beat Dnipro 1-0.

Lokomotiv Moscow held on to top spot in Group H following a 1-1 draw with Besiktas, while Sporting CP beat Skenderbeu 5-1.

Fiorentina were shocked 2-1 by Lech Poznan at the Artemio Franchi and now sit last in Group I, while leaders Basel were also beaten 2-1 by Belenenses.

Schalke had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Sparta Prague in Group K, yet remain top, with APOEL beating Asteras 2-1.

Athletic Bilbao beat Partizan 2-0 to go top of Group L, with AZ losing 1-0 at home against Augsburg.