Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt: Live streams, TV channel for Europa League semi-final

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could still deliver a trophy and help his side clinch Champions League football for next season

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt in the semi-finals of the Europa League on Thursday May 1, with all the details on broadcasters, live streams, and how to watch online or on TV from anywhere.

Key information

• Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt Date: Thursday, May 1

• Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET

• Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

• Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt Free stream: Auvio (Belgium)

• Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt TV & streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt for free?

You can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt for free if you're in Belgium.

Public broadcaster RTBF has the rights to the game, so those in Belgium can watch on terrestrial TV, or catch the free live stream for Spurs vs Bodo Glimt on the Auvio platform.

Auvio is geo-restricted, but you can get your usual access if you're away from Belgium at the moment by using a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Spurs vs Bodo/Glimt in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt on TNT Sports and Discovery+.

On TV, the game will air on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off. To get TNT Sports you'll need to adjust your pay-TV package. If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt online, Discovery+ is the online home of TNT Sports, with subscriptions costing £30.99 a month.

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt in the US

Paramount+ is the home of Europa League soccer in the US, and that's where you can find a Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt live stream.

Paramount+ plans start from $7.99 a month, and with that you also get every Champions League live stream. They also have a free trial at the moment so you could in theory watch the game for free if you didn't feel you'd get enough value out of it long-term.

Where else can I watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Bodo/Glimt?

Canada: DAZN

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: DAZN