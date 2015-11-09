Eusebio Sacristan succeeds Moyes at Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have named Eusebio Sacristan as their new head coach following the sacking of David Moyes.

The former Manchester United manager was dismissed earlier on Monday after La Real were beaten 2-0 by Las Palmas on Friday to leave them just two points off the bottom of La Liga.

Assistant coach Billy McKinlay was also removed from his role.

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Eusebio, who was head coach of the Barca B squad from 2011 until February this year, has since been announced as Moyes's replacement after signing a two-year deal at Anoeta.

"He will be presented tomorrow [Tuesday] at noon and will lead his first training session in the afternoon," a club statement confirmed.

Eusebio won four La Liga titles and the European Cup as a player, as well as earning 15 senior caps for the Spain national team.

He was also assistant to Frank Rijkaard at Camp Nou between 2003 and 2008, during which time Barca won the league twice and the Champions League, before a single season as head coach of Celta Vigo.