Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby

Everton have new signings Neal Maupay, Idrissa Gana Gueye and James Garner available for the Merseyside derby with Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Former Brighton striker Maupay was unable to be registered in time for Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds due to Premier League requirements, while midfielders Gana Gueye and Garner both signed on deadline day.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) are back in training, but remain out for now alongside Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula) and Andros Townsend (knee).

Liverpool will be without midfielder Jordan Henderson due to a hamstring injury picked up against Newcastle in midweek.

New signing Arthur Melo will not be involved as he is still waiting for international clearance but forward Diogo Jota could make his return after a lengthy hamstring injury.

Striker Darwin Nunez returns from his three-match ban but Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Caoimhin Kelleher and Calvin Ramsay all continue to miss out.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Tarkowski, Keane, Coleman, Coady, Onana, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Patterson, McNeil, Gray, Gordon, Maupay, Begovic, Vinagre, Davies, Gana Gueye, Garner, Mills, Welch, Allan, Rondon.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip, Robertson, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Van den Berg, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner, Carvalho, Clark, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Davies, Nunez, Jota.