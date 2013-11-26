Ex-Milan man Boban slams Balotelli attitude

Balotelli has courted controversy throughout his short career for a range of disciplinary issues on and off the field.

Those problems forced him out of Manchester City and, although he started brightly at Milan, the 23-year-old was reportedly late to training twice in the last week.

Balotelli has not been at his best this season, scoring just five times in 14 matches for Massimiliano Allegri's faltering side, who sit 13th in Serie A.

Boban - who made over 250 league appearances for Milan between 1991 and 2002 - has launched a scathing attack on the Italy international, telling Sky Sport Italia: "Let's stop always talking about this Balotelli.

"He will always be smaller than Milan and Milan will always be bigger than him. In my Milan side he would have carried bags for players such as Marco van Basten, George Weah and Andriy Shevchenko.

"He would have been slapped by people like Paolo Maldini, Marcel Desailly, Sebastiano Rossi, Alessandro Costacurta and Franco Baresi for not arriving on time.

"His listless attitude demonstrates that he is unable to comprehend certain things with his brain; he doesn't understand what wearing that shirt means.

"He should learn from (Milan team-mate) Kaka, a boy who has won the Champions League, a World Cup, a Golden Ball. He's certainly richer than Balotelli, yet he runs and works like a kid."