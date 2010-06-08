EXCLUSIVE De Rossi: Capello can lead England to glory

Capello coached De Rossi whilst at Roma’s managerial helm and the tenacious 26-year-old – speaking exclusively in the July issue of FourFourTwo, out now, – explained that he has the current Three Lions chief to thank for his success over the last decade.

“Capello made me the player that I am,” says De Rossi.

And the 2006 World Cup winner feels that that the venerable Italian manager has the ability to get the best out of England players who have often been berated for being unable to perform as they do at club level for their country.

“He knows how to interpret a player’s talents and thinking. Players want to give everything for him. He has made a big difference with England.”

De Rossi places England in a group of seven teams, one of which he is certain will lift the trophy on July 11.

The full interview with De Rossi, and 31 other World Cup stars, including David Villa, Steven Gerrard and Lionel Messi, is in the July issue of FourFourTwo, out now.

By Jonathan Gilbert

