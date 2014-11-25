FA Cup: Concord Rangers 0 Mansfield 1

Striker Palmer made the most of his recall by converting Rob Taylor's cross just after the hour mark to ensure manager-less Mansfield booked a trip to League Two rivals Cambridge United in the second round on December 6.

Conference South outfit Rangers had secured a 1-1 draw at Field Mill to earn a first-round replay, but were unable to cause a shock and Mansfield could have won by a more emphatic margin.

Substitute Fergus Bell was denied by the post in the second half and Palmer was denied a second goal by Rangers goalkeeper Josh Vickers, but the missed chance did not prove costly.