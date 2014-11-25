FA Cup: Concord Rangers 0 Mansfield 1
Ollie Palmer scored the only goal of the game to ensure Mansfield Town ended Concord Rangers' FA Cup adventure on Tuesday.
Striker Palmer made the most of his recall by converting Rob Taylor's cross just after the hour mark to ensure manager-less Mansfield booked a trip to League Two rivals Cambridge United in the second round on December 6.
Conference South outfit Rangers had secured a 1-1 draw at Field Mill to earn a first-round replay, but were unable to cause a shock and Mansfield could have won by a more emphatic margin.
Substitute Fergus Bell was denied by the post in the second half and Palmer was denied a second goal by Rangers goalkeeper Josh Vickers, but the missed chance did not prove costly.
