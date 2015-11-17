FA Cup Review: Brackley and Braintree bow out

Brackley Town and Braintree Town were unable to extend their respective FA Cup runs, falling to League Two opposition in first-round replays on Tuesday.

National League North side Brackley, of the sixth tier of English football, were beaten 4-1 at Newport County, while Braintree, one division higher, lost 3-1 at Oxford United.

After Lenell John-Lewis and Yan Klukowski had put Newport two up, Brackley pulled one back through Aidan Hawtin. But any hopes of a comeback were extinguished in the second half as Alex Rodman added a third before Hawtin put through his own goal.

At the Kassam Stadium, Braintree gave Oxford a scare by taking the lead through Kenny Davis' penalty in the 33rd minute, but goals from Liam Sercombe followed by a Pat Hoban brace saw the hosts through to a second-round tie with another non-League side, Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, Oldham Athletic saw off Mansfield Town 2-0 to book a meeting with Sheffield United, and Dagenham and Redbridge will face Whitehawk in the second round after coming from two down to beat Morecambe 4-2 away from home.