FA wait on report before deciding on Costa

The Football Association (FA) is to wait on referee Mike Dean's report before deciding whether Diego Costa should face retrospective punishment for his behaviour in Chelsea's victory over Arsenal.

Costa was a central figure in the victory, as he tangled with Laurent Koscielny before appearing to strike the Frenchman in the face during the 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Spain international then clashed with Gabriel - the pair involved in an angry exchange before the Brazilian was sent off for kicking out at Costa.

Arsene Wenger labelled the striker's behaviour as "unacceptable" and urged the FA to take action, although the organisation will wait for Dean's report before making any further decisions.

Further developments on the matter are expected on Monday, with Costa's booking for his coming-together with Koscielny potentially impacting on matters.

Wenger and opposite number Jose Mourinho disagreed on Costa's behaviour during a fiery affair that saw Arsenal end with nine men as Santi Cazorla was shown a second yellow card late on for a poor tackle on Cesc Fabregas.

While Mourinho described his striker's display as "fantastic", Wenger fumed: "He can do whatever he wants and anyone who responds to him gets sent off.

"It's unacceptable his behaviour - if you look at the pictures what he does to Koscielny before he pushes him down, he hits him in the face before the throw.

"He always get away with it and honestly it's surprising. I don't understand Mike Dean's decision at all, not why Diego Costa stays on the pitch."