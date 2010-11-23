Fabiano out for two to three weeks

The Brazil international, who has four league goals this season, sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Real Mallorca that left the Andalusians in seventh, 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

At the least he will miss the club's La Liga matches at home to Getafe and away at Villarreal, as well as the Europa League game at Paris Saint-Germain on December 2, Sevilla said on their website.