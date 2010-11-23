Fabiano out for two to three weeks
MADRID - Sevilla striker Luis Fabiano has damaged a muscle in his right leg and will be sidelined for two to three weeks, the La Liga club said.
The Brazil international, who has four league goals this season, sustained the injury in Sunday's 2-1 home defeat to Real Mallorca that left the Andalusians in seventh, 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid.
At the least he will miss the club's La Liga matches at home to Getafe and away at Villarreal, as well as the Europa League game at Paris Saint-Germain on December 2, Sevilla said on their website.
