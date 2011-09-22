Fabio and Kleber called up by Brazil

Veteran striker Ronaldinho kept his place in coach Mano Menezes' squad alongside youngster Neymar for the away games on October 7 and October 11.

Regulars such as Robinho, Alexandre Pato and Leandro Damiao are out injured while Menezes dropped defender Lucio, Brazil's captain during the World Cup, saying he wanted to give a chance to Chelsea's David Luiz.

"Dropping Lucio is an option to allow David Luiz to play. It wouldn't have made sense to call up Lucio if he isn't going to play," Menezes told reporters.

Ronaldinho, a World Cup winner in 2002 who was overlooked by former coach Dunga for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, won his first call-up in August since returning from Europe in January to join Rio's Flamengo.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro returns for the first time since suffering an injury while playing for Brazil in the Copa America tournament in July.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Julio Cesar (Inter Milan), Jefferson (Botafogo), Neto (Fiorentina)

Defenders: Daniel Alves (Barcelona), Adriano (Barcelona), Fabio da Silva (Manchester United), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Dede (Vasco), David Luiz (Chelsea), Thiago Silva (Milan) e Rever (Atletico Mineiro)

Midfielders: Elias (Sporting), Fernandinho (Shakthar Donetsk), Hernanes (Lazio), Lucas (Sao Paulo), Lucas Leiva (Liverpool), Luiz Gustavo (Bayern Munich), Oscar (Internacional), Sandro (Tottenham)

Forwards: Ronaldinho (Flamengo), Fred (Fluminense), Hulk (Porto), Kleber (Porto) Neymar (Santos) e Jonas (Valencia)