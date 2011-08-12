Fabregas and Nasri out of Arsenal squad

Arsenal will be without captain Cesc Fabregas and fellow midfielder Samir Nasri for the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Fabregas looks poised to join Barcelona while Nasri is wanted by Manchester City but Wenger remained coy, telling reporters: "I expect nobody to leave [the club]. At the moment there is no news."

Asked about Spain international Fabregas's omission, he added: "Cesc is not on strike. Cesc is not injured, he's not match fit. I don't want to go any deeper than that."

Turning to Nasri, Wenger said the France playmaker was ill while on duty for Wednesday's friendly against Chile.

"Nasri went for the national team, he was sick, and he has not completely recovered yet. There are no other aspects why he is not in the squad," he added.

Robin van Persie will captain the side which will also be without the injured Jack Wilshere and Abou Diaby.

Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra is doubtful for Sunday's game with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns where the champions start the defence of their title.

"We've got a doubt with Patrice Evra," said manager Sir Alex Ferguson. "He got an injury last Sunday, he missed the France game. We'll give him until tomorrow but he is doubtful."

Evra picked up a knee injury in the 3-2 victory over rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

Midfielder Darren Fletcher and winger Antonio Valencia are out of contention and striker Javier Hernandez is still unavailable after suffering concussion on their U.S. tour.

"Chicharito is still maybe 10 days away from taking part in any football training. It's not a concern, it's just a precaution given the fact he had concussion a couple of years back," Ferguson told reporters.

Manchester City's new striker Sergio Aguero will not start in the home match against Swansea City on Monday with manager Roberto Mancini telling reporters the 23-year-old Argentina international was not yet ready for a full game.

Unsettled compatriot Carlos Tevez, back in training after a holiday following the Copa America but unlikely to feature on Monday, is still keen to leave the club for family reasons.

Chelsea forward Fernando Torres is fit for the visit to Stoke City on Sunday after suffering mild concussion during Spain's friendly with Italy on Wednesday.

He was taken to a Bari hospital after a 14th minute collision in the 2-1 defeat but manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters the 27-year-old was available for selection.

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez could feature in Saturday's opener against Sunderland at Anfield after his belated return to training following Uruguay's Copa America triumph.

"He's trained and has no problem. We'll wait and see how he is tomorrow. We'll also