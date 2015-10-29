Fabregas: Chelsea can still win the title

Cesc Fabregas remains confident Chelsea can still successfully defend their Premier League title.

The reigning champions have endured a dismal start to the season, and sit 15th in the table with just 11 points from 10 games ahead of Liverpool's visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's men trail joint leaders Manchester City and Arsenal 11 points, yet Fabregas refuses to throw in the towel just yet.

"I'm sure we can still win the league," the Spain midfielder told Match of the Day magazine.

"We just have to get our confidence back, win a few games on the trot and from there we'll see what happens.

"In the Premier League anyone can lose points to anyone."