Fabregas expects upturn in Chelsea form

Cesc Fabregas is confident that Chelsea's 4-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv will herald the start of an improved run of form.

Jose Mourinho's men headed into their first Group G Champions League fixture on the back of picking up just four points in the opening five Premier League games.

There were no signs of struggle on Wednesday night, though, as goals from Willian, Oscar, Diego Costa and Fabregas secured a straightforward victory at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas told BT Sport: "When you're Chelsea and you don't win, people start getting nervous and the players feel it.

"We're a big club and like all big clubs we need good results and performances. Hopefully it's the start of a big run."

Centre-back Gary Cahill echoed his team-mate's sentiments, claiming the result was just what Chelsea needed ahead of Saturday's clash with London rivals Arsenal.

"It's a big confidence boost," he said. "We knew we needed a win and it was the perfect game for us.

"It was a convincing win and a clean sheet. That was everything we were looking for."