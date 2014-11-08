Fabregas fitness gamble pays off for Mourinho

Though Fabregas' impact was somewhat lessened as he battled a hamstring injury, Chelsea held a grip over the midfield throughout Saturday's clash - thanks largely to the contribution of the former Barcelona man and Nemanja Matic.

Gary Cahill and Diego Costa were on target as Chelsea extended their advantage over Liverpool in the Premier League to 15 points.

And, though hinting Fabregas' fitness could keep him out of action for Spain next week, Mourinho was delighted to have picked up a victory that keeps undefeated Chelsea's title challenge well on track.

"I think it was a fantastic performance," he told BT Sport.

"The team as a team, players as individuals, I think all of them gave a great performance and had the game under control.

"One point at Anfield, which normally every team would accept as a fantastic result, the team didn't accept that and came out in the second half to win the game so I'm really, really pleased.

"I think it's fair for me to give a word to Ramires and Fabregas and also to my medical department.

"The medical department did fantastic work on them and they were fantastic to resist the problems that they had.

"Fabregas, in this moment, I think maybe is a problem for the next match because we gambled everything on a hamstring problem and the medical department took the risk together with me, so a special word for them and for Ramires and Fabregas."