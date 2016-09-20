Fabregas hopes EFL brace shuts up critics

Cesc Fabregas felt he sent a message to his critics in the media after his extra-time brace secured a 4-2 comeback win for Chelsea over Leicester City in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Shinji Okazaki capitalised on some poor defending to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the King Power Stadium but Gary Cahill headed Chelsea back into the contest on the stroke of half-time.

Cesar Azpilicueta volleyed a magnificent equaliser in the 49th minute when Fabregas' cross was partially cleared and the Spain playmaker made the most of Chelsea's numerical advantage – Leicester defender Marcin Wasilewski was sent off for striking Diego Costa in the 89th minute – with two goals inside the opening four minutes of the additional period.

Fabregas, who is yet to start a Premier League game under Antonio Conte, told Sky Sports: "The team were fantastic. Hopefully this will shut [up] a few journalists, a few dailies [daily newspapers], a few whatever who are talking rubbish all the time.

"Let's focus on what is important – Chelsea winning. I am focused on winning and playing well when I have the chance to show what I can do.

"Because I know what I can do and it is a lot for this team."

Cahill's goal atoned for his part in an initially wretched defensive showing, as Chelsea's backline once again creaked without injured captain John Terry.

"We started the game sloppy, so sloppy," said the England centre-back. "I know things are new and we're trying to learn different things but we started the game really sloppy.

"From midway through the first half and especially in the second half you saw what we want to do and the way we want to play."