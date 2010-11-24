Fabregas out for up to three weeks
By app
LONDON - Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas could be out of action for upto three weeks after injuring his hamstring in Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Braga, manager Arsene Wenger has said.
Fabregas was substituted in the 69th minute of the 2-0 loss in Portugal with his team mate Emmanuel Eboue also suffering a knee injury.
"Eboue will be out for a while and we will have to asses Fabregas tomorrow (Wednesday)," Wenger told the club's website after the match.
"It could be two to three weeks. It is very disappointing because I had a hesitation to play him (Fabregas) before the match started. I took the gamble and it backfired on us."
Arsenal face Aston Villa in a Premier League clash on Saturday and Wigan Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.
