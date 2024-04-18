'He plays without fear': Cesc Fabregas waxes lyrical over Manchester United teenage star

By Matthew Holt
published

The former Chelsea midfielder believes the 18-year-old is destined to reach the very top.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas believes Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is destined to reach the very top of the professional game.

Erik ten Hag has been highly praised for introducing the 18-year-old to the world stage this season, with the Red Devils at times plagued by injury.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1