'He plays without fear': Cesc Fabregas waxes lyrical over Manchester United teenage star

Cesc Fabregas believes Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo is destined to reach the very top of the professional game.

Erik ten Hag has been highly praised for introducing the 18-year-old to the world stage this season, with the Red Devils at times plagued by injury.

Mainoo has since taken the media attention and spotlight in his stride, even making his international debut for England against Brazil at Wembley back in March.

WATCH | Why Kobbie Mainoo Has To START For England

Fabregas, who is currently in caretaker charge of Italian side Como, believes he has already seen enough from Mainoo to know exactly which direction the midfielder is heading.

“He’s not only the future in my opinion, but he’s the present already," Fabregas said via the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast. “He can make a real difference.

“He’s got a fantastic personality [it’s] like he’s been playing for a long time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“To help him in the summer, they need to recruit players who can gain this quality on the pitch to make him more brilliant than what he is.

“With these talented players, the better quality they get around him, the better they get. So I am expecting a big summer transfer window for Manchester United… but next season he needs to be a key player no matter what.”

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Manchester United having suffered a difficult season under Ten Hag, Mainoo has continued to be one of the shining lights for most watching on at Old Trafford.

Fabregas added how the pressure of playing for such a big club seems to come so naturally to the academy graduate.

“I always talk about [the important thing being] how much you want the ball in difficult moments because when you are winning 6-0 or 5-0 it is very easy to throw in a young player and he will get on the ball and want to prove himself," he added.

“But in the Premier League, to perform the way he is doing, in a season where it’s very, very difficult for every United player, and some of the best players are struggling, shows a lot.

“He plays without fear, and this is what I love about him.

“He just wants the ball, wants to make things happen. I always talk about the attitude and the personality; this is what makes a really, really good player in the difficult moments and he’s showing that.

“Hopefully, he can go all the way, because it would be great for football.”

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United and Liverpool vying to sign teenage La Liga superstar: report



Manchester United eyeing right-sided Serie A star who could solve defensive issues: report



Manchester United want versatile Barcelona star to kick-start summer transfer activity: report