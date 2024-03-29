In the mag: The Invincibles! PLUS EFL Top 50, Klopp’s greatest Liverpool games, Fabregas’ Como, Hegerberg, Schweinsteiger and MORE!

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select ‘May Issue 364’.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save! You’ll get 13 issues per year…

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

Occasionally in football, and in life, it takes time to pass for something to be appreciated and acknowledged. The Arsenal team of 2003/04 instantly won plenty of plaudits for clinching the Premier League title without losing a game, but two decades on we’re able to reflect on that achievement and really celebrate it.

In the 20 years since then, both Manchester clubs have won three Premier League crowns in a row – not only have Manchester City topped the table by the smallest margin (eight goals in 2012), but also by the biggest (19 points in 2018, when they amassed 100 points in total). Not one single team, though, has matched Arsenal’s accomplishment of going undefeated in a whole season.

Regardless of who you support, fans will all have their own memories of that campaign. Personally, mine was being in the away end at Highbury as Arsenal piled on the pressure with attack after attack – they had 27 shots, but goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and Fulham kept them at bay and earned an unlikely 0-0 draw.

In this issue, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Ray Parlour and more tell the story of their stunning run, plus we discuss some of Jurgen Klopp’s greatest Liverpool games with Ian Rush and Jamie Carragher, unveil the latest Football League Top 50 and put your questions to German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger. Enjoy.

James

All hail the Invincibles

FourFourTwo Issue 364: the Invincibles (Image credit: Future)

Arsenal haven’t won the Premier League since they went unbeaten throughout the 2003/04 campaign – FFT speaks to several of that immortal squad as they relive a season that went down in history…

Lakesiders on the rise

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Como (Image credit: Future)

Como were in Italy’s fourth tier as recently as 2019, but with assistance from Cesc Fabregas they have surged to the verge of Serie A this term – FFT headed to the picturesque location to witness a key promotion clash.

FourFourTwo Issue 364: The EFL top 100 (Image credit: Future)

Yes, it’s that time once again: with a little help from our dear readers, FFT reveals the 50 finest players outside the Premier League this season. Who will claim our No.1 spot?

“I want to set records that last a century”

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Ada Hegerberg (Image credit: Future)

Aged just 24, Ada Hegerberg became the first winner of the Ballon d’Or Feminin and the Women’s Champions League’s leading goalscorer. Twelve months later, her career lay in tatters. The Norwegian pioneer tells FFT how injury focused her mind to extend her legacy…

Jurgen Klopp’s greatest Liverpool games

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Klopp's best moments (Image credit: Future)

The German’s nine-year reign has produced memorable matches aplenty – Ian Rush, Jamie Carragher, the Liverpool Echo and This Is Anfield select eight for the history books.

Bastian Schweinsteiger answers YOUR questions

FourFourTwo Issue 364: You Ask The Questions (Image credit: Future)

The Germany legend opens up on World Cup glory, Champions League highs and lows, getting the better of Lionel Messi and life at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho.

Tactically speaking

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Tactics (Image credit: Future)

Adam Clery sprinkles his tactical stardust to explain how Arsenal’s Invincibles offered us a glimpse into football’s future, why Wolves’ Gary O’Neil is a worthy contender for manager of the season and what changed to help Leon Bailey flourish under Unai Emery at Aston Villa.

Around the grounds in the EFL, non-league and Scotland

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Around the Grounds (Image credit: Future)

Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson reflects on the Magpies’ famous 4-4 draw with Arsenal, reminisces about his spell as Gateshead gaffer and lists his ambitions at MK Dons.

Acun Ilicali is known as Turkey’s Simon Cowell, and he has certainly brought the X-Factor to Hull City. He tells FFT why he bought them back in 2022 – and what’s next for the Tigers.

Diehard Spireite Rob Cole sifts through some of Chesterfield’s Best & Worst moments, including Sean Dyche penalties, toppling Manchester City and bad boy Bobby Zamora.

After pop veterans Boyzone linked up with non-league Chorley, FFT mulls football’s finest musical collaborations, from Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran to Goldie Lookin Chain…

Based in the tiny town of Irthlingborough, Rushden & Diamonds reached England’s third tier – then it all went wrong. FFT revisits their demise and wonders if the same fate may befall Forest Green Rovers as the Nailsworth minnows stare at successive relegations.

The Mixer

FourFourTwo Issue 364: The Mixer (Image credit: Future)

Our round-up of football’s must-have merch features Lionel Messi boots, Milan’s wild fourth kits, groovy Champions League jackets and the Euro 2024 sticker book. Got, got, need!

Seen something you want to put in The Mixer? DM Deputy Editor Matt Ketchell

Upfront

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Upfront (Image credit: Future)

Playing off the last defender, it’s the big-man little-man partnership of football and funnies…

Legendary Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott picks the games that changed her life, while FFT columnist Jules Breach champions her alternative Premier League manager of the season.

See if you can ace our quiz on Berkshire outfits, Basque bosses and Ballon d’Or wins, then read boxing hero Ricky Hatton gushing about his beloved Manchester City in My Football.

Elsewhere, we debate whether the FA Cup semi-finals should be held at Wembley, find out why gliders and pig’s heads caused havoc in Argentina, explain what a canoe was doing inside a Swedish away end and reveal the Pacific nation that Dave Kitson is now managing.

In the Players Lounge this month…

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Players' Lounge (Image credit: Future)

Dave Bassett tells us why everyone calls him ‘Harry’ and how he handled the Crazy Gang, Alexandre Pato admits taking aftershave tips from David Beckham in Milan, and Aston Villa royalty Dennis Mortimer asks for help tracking down his 1982 European Cup Final jersey.

Perfect XI

FourFourTwo Issue 364: Perfect XI (Image credit: Future)

Ex-Republic of Ireland defender Richard Dunne creates a stellar side of fellow countrymen with a smattering of Manchester City stalwarts, even making room for ‘Le Sulk’ up front.