Fabregas ready to play through the pain

"It's painful but when you are up for it it's fine," he was quoted as saying in Monday's edition of Sport newspaper.

"I am ready to get an injection in order to play," he added. "If (coach Vicente) Del Bosque needs me I'll be there."

Fabregas sustained the injury in Saturday's quarter-final victory against Paraguay after coming on as a substitute shortly after halftime to replace Fernando Torres.

He spent most of Sunday evening's training session in the gym as a precautionary measure.

