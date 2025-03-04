Manchester City eyeing Arsenal legend as Pep Guardiola replacement: report

By
published

Manchester City are said to be monitoring one of Arsenal's best-ever midfielders as Guardiola's successor

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is enduring a tough season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this season Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola put an end to any immediate speculation over his future with the club when he signed a new two-year deal which will run until the summer of 2027.

The City boss, who has won 18 trophies with the club since his 2016 arrival, had entered the final year of his existing deal before putting pen to paper, raising doubts over his long-term future with the club.

Guardiola’s current nine-year tenure at the Etihad is by far the longest stop of his managerial career to date, but with the club enduring a tough season that is set to see them relinquish the Premier League crown they have held for the past four years, questions are again being asked about his future.

Manchester City keeping tabs on Arsenal legend

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 23 February, 2025

City are lining up their next manager (Image credit: Alamy)

Guardiola’s side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, 20 points off pace-setters Liverpool, with the FA Cup their only chance of a trophy this season.

The City boss has cut an agitated figure on the sidelines in recent months and while he clearly has a huge amount of credit in the bank, the City hierarchy know that they must do their due diligence when it comes to having a succession plan in place.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Manchester City players Ruben Dias, Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan, Manuel Akanji, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol join in with a minutes applause for Howard Bernstein before the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Could there be a changing of the guard at Manchester City? (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to a report from Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Manchester City are one of a host of top European clubs monitoring former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is enjoying success with Serie A side Como.

Fabregas, who was ranked at No.8 in FourFourTwo’s list of the 20 best Premier League midfielders ever, took over as Como’s manager last summer, following a brief interim stint in charge the previous year.

The newly promoted side currently sit 13th in the Serie A table, with Fabregas making an impressive start to life in the dugout, which has seen him catch the eye of clubs across Europe, with the report adding that Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan are also keeping tabs on the 37-year-old’s future.

Fabregas has been able to integrate a number of promising young talents with seasoned veterans such as Pepe Reina and Sergi Roberto at Como, defying pre-season predictions that the team would immediately be facing a battle against the drop.

Cesc Fabregas

The Spaniard won two Premier League titles with Chelsea (Image credit: Getty)

The Spaniard’s first step into the world of management comes after his illustrious playing career saw him turn out more than 300 times for Arsenal, before stints at Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco, before he ended his playing days at Como.

During this time Fabregas won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one La Liga title and one Copa del Rey, as well as the 2010 World Cup and European Championships in 2008 and 2012 with Spain, for whom he represented 110 times.

Fabregas now looks to be utilising this experience as a manager and in FourFourTwo’s view, City are correct to be keeping an eye on one of the game’s emerging talents in the dugout.

You only need to hear Fabregas discuss the game - as he did as a pundit on British television at Euro 2024 - to know that he clearly knows his stuff and should have a bright future as a coach.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Micah Richards

Angry Manchester City fans make Micah Richards demand following FA Cup statement
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.

'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
See more latest
Most Popular
Jamie Carragher in action for Liverpool against Tottenham in 1998.
'When I got home that night, my leg felt like it had a heartbeat in it. The first time I saw our doctors the next morning, he looked at me for 10 seconds and told me I’d broken my leg' Jamie Carragher recalls horror tackle - and returning in four months
Micah Richards
Angry Manchester City fans make Micah Richards demand following FA Cup statement
CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 25: The players surround John Terry of Chelsea as he lies injured during the Carling Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium on February 25, 2007 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
'I have an IQ of 150 - I was tested at Chelsea in the aftermath of John Terry getting kicked in the head in the League Cup final': Blues legend reveals high intelligence was proven after his captain went unconcious
Arne Slot is expected to allow multiple players to leave the club in the summer
Liverpool offered 'astonomical' £99m transfer fee for 24-year-old: report
Gary Lineker, September 2023
Liverpool need to prove Gary Lineker right after brutal comparison to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United
Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a shock return to Tottenham
'He’s going to lead the evolution of who we are as players and as a nation. He's going to take that to a new level': Mauricio Pochettino exciting USA national team players with approach
Ruben Amorim on the touchline as Manchester United boss
'Our goal is to win the Premier League, maybe it's not with me' Ruben Amorim gives frank view of Manchester United's revival prospects
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is one of the most talented players on the planet
Erling Haaland has only failed to score against THIS ONE English side for Manchester City
LIMEIRA, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 23: Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista match between Inter de Limeira and Santos at Major Levy Sobrinho Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Limeira, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
Chelsea want Brazilian star dubbed 'the next Neymar': report
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Archie Gray of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and West Ham United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)
Tottenham chasing European star to help Archie Gray flourish: report