Manchester United’s 14th defeat of the Premier League season this weekend again underlined he size of the task the club face this summer if they are to turn around the Red Devils’ fortunes.

The 4-1 reverse to Newcastle United at St James’ Park means that Ruben Amorim’s side remain 14th in the table as Manchester United remain on track for their worst finish of the Premier League era.

Amorim has found the going tough since he arrived at Old Trafford in November to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag, with one issue being the lack of suitable players that fit into his favoured 3-4-3 formation that he wants to deploy at the club.

Manchester United eye teenage winger

Ruben Amorim's side suffered another defeat at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

A big summer transfer window lies ahead therefore, during which the club will need to both get in players that will fit Amorim’s exacting set-up, while also clearing some of the deadwood at the club and raising funds.

A number of players have already been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, including one of the most promising young wide players in Serie A.

Assane Diao during his time at Real Betis (Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Como winger Assane Diao’s name first came up in dispatches regarding a potential move to Manchester United earlier this month and now his manager, Cesc Fabregas, has addressed the speculation.

“There is no mentality of speculating and selling, they come here to grow and improve the team,” the former Arsenal and Chelsea man said, via SportItalia. “Then obviously, Manchester [United] can come and ask for Diao by offering €40m, but it is not a given that he will leave.”

The 19-year-old Diao - who ranked at no.45 in FourFourTwo’s list of the most exciting teenagers in the world last summer - signed for Como from Real Betis in the January transfer window for a reported €12million and has netted six goals and laid on one assist in his 14 Serie A games for the club so far.

Following this rapid progress, Fabregas was also quick to outline his club’s plans for young players, adding: “The objective is to create a path, with players who are functional to the characteristics, working with them. Obviously the value increases, but the important thing is that they are the right players for us.”

Como boss Cesc Fabregas has discussed Diao's future (Image credit: Getty Images)

Given Diao’s blistering start to life in Italy, it is no surprise that he is on the radar of a club like Manchester United. Diao is currently valued at €25million by Transfermarkt, up from a €9million valuation in January and should the two-time Senegal international’s ascent continue, this figure will continue to rise.

With the teenager able to play on both flanks and in a central striking role, he should have the adaptability to be a huge boost for Amorim’s system while also having an eye for goal that has been missing at Old Trafford this season.