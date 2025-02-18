Manchester City midfielder lauded by Pep Guardiola says he hopes his future lies elsewhere

Manchester City have been left with a transfer headache to resolve.

The Sky Blues - who have endured a difficult season in many ways - have work to do in order to secure their passage to the next stage of the Champions League, with a mouthwatering second leg against Real Madrid to come later this week.

A late comeback from the reigning champions means Carlo Ancelotti's men have a narrow 3-2 advantage heading into the reverse tie in Spain this week, thanks to goals in the final ten minutes from Braham Diaz and Jude Bellingham.

Manchester City star says he wants to stay in Italy following the expiration of his loan spell

Pep Guardiola has a headache to resolve come the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is no secret that the Cityzens are in the midst of a squad rebuild, with Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson just three names who could yet leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer.

Guardiola's side won just one game in 13 across the final two months of 2024, before seemingly having regained their mojo as 2025 began. A comprehensive win against Newcastle United last time out seems to have reignited hopes of a top-four finish this season.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against Everton (Image credit: Alamy)

It is the future of 22-year-old Maximo Perrone that has hit the headlines as of late, given the young Argentine midfielder has expressed his desire to stay in Italy. Perrone is currently with Como in Serie A and has featured sporadically for Cesc Fabregas's side.

His comments have caused quite the stir too, with the former Velez Sarsfield man admitting he doesn't want to go back to the Etihad Stadium and would rather stay in Italy.

“There are agents, representatives, I don’t know anything,” as relayed by Sports Witness. “As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como.

“I want to give a hand to my teammates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como.”

Maximo Perrone has made 14 appearances for Como this season so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

What does Guardiola make of Maximo Perrone as a player?

Guardiola has previously praised Perrone's abilities (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guardiola has in the past spoken of his admiration for Perrone. The former Las Palmas man has made just two senior appearances for City and after his Premier League debut against Bournemouth in 2023, Pep said this about the talented midfielder.

“He (Perrone) arrived from our scout, Joan Patsy – our guy in South America," began the City boss. "Always he advised me on Gabriel (Jesus), advised me on Julian (Alvarez), now for Maximo."

“The quality, the individual quality, is really there. I think he (Perrone) will grow up being with us, for the rhythm, for the physicality. But sometimes what we’re looking for in the players who play in small spaces, he’s really, really good.”