Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal for Barcelona as Hansi Flick's side beat Benfica 3-1 to seal a place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

It was the third time the Spain starlet had scored in the continental competition.

At 17 years of age, Yamal is one of the youngest scorers in Champions League history.

But where does he rank? And who are the others? Here, a look at the youngest players to score in the men's Champions League...

Marc Guiu (17 years, 343 days)

Marc Guiu celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Antwerp in the Champions League in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Guiu made an instant impact on his Barcelona debut in October 2023, scoring a winner 23 seconds after coming on in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Club, at the age of 17 years and 291 days.

Guiu's first Champions League goal came in December as he netted a late leveller to make it 2-2 away to Antwerp, aged 17 years and 343 days. A minute later, the even-younger George Ilenikhena scored the winner for the Belgian side.

Pedri (17 years, 330 days)

Pedri celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring for Barcelona against Ferencvaros in the Champions League in October 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the Camp Nou empty due to Covid-19 restrictions, Barcelona thrashed Ferencváros 5-1 in the Champions League group stages in October 2020.

Barça's fourth goal of the night was scored by Pedri in the 82nd minute. The midfielder was aged just 17 years and 330 days at the time.

Ethan Nwaneri (17 years 314 days)

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against PSV in the Champions League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ethan Nwaneri came off the bench for Arsenal against Brentford in September 2023 to become the youngest player in Premier League history, aged just 15 years and 181 days.

After scoring in the Premier League and EFL Cup, the attacking midfielder netted his first Champions League goal in a 2-1 win against Girona in January 2025, aged 17 years and 314 days. He added another in Arsenal's 7-1 thrashing of PSV in March.

Aaron Ramsey (17 years, 300 days)

Aaron Ramsey scores for Arsenal against Fenerbahce in the Champions League in October 2008. (Image credit: Alamy)

Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008 and soon made his mark with the Gunners, impressing with several assists in his early appearances for the north London club.

His first goal came in a 5-2 win at Fenerbahçe in the Champions League as he netted with a long-range effort which went in off the post. Aged just 17 years and 300 days, he was the fifth-youngest scorer in Champions League history at the time.

Jude Bellingham (17 years, 289 days)

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for Borussia Dortmund against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing for Borussia Dortmund against Lazio in October 2020 at 17 years and 113 days old, Jude Bellingham became the youngest English player to start a Champions League match.

His first Champions League goal came in a quarter-final second leg defeat at home to Manchester City in April 2021 as he opened the scoring in a 2-1 loss at the age of 17 years and 289 days.

Warren Zaïre-Emery (17 years, 280 days)

Warren Zaïre-Emery celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Five minutes after Karim Adeyemi's opener, Warren Zaïre-Emery struck for Paris Saint-Germain to earn a point for the Parisians away to Borussia Dortmund in December 2023.

The midfielder's goal qualified PSG for the knockout stages and made him both the youngest French goalscorer in Champions League history and PSG's youngest goalscorer in European competitions, at 17 years and 280 days of age.

Breel Embolo (17 years, 263 days)

Basel pair Breel Embolo and Matias Delgado celebrate victory against Ludogorets in the Champions League in November 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Basel thrashed Bulgarian side Ludogorets 4-0 in the Champions League group stages in November 2014.

Cameroonian forward Breel Embolo set the Swiss side on their way to a big win at St. Jakob-Park with the first goal after 34 minutes. He was aged just 17 years and 263 days at the time.

Martin Klein (17 years, 240 days)

Czech Republic defender Martin Klein wins a header against Malta's Jamie Pace in a friendly in June 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martin Klein found opportunities limited at Sparta Prague early in his career, but the centre-back did score a significant goal in the Champions League group stages in February 2002.

The defender netted a late consolation in a 2-1 loss away to Greek side Panathinaikos, becoming one of the youngest scorers in Champions League history at 17 years and 240 days.

Bojan Krkić (17 years, 217 days)

Bojan Krkic celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Schalke in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2007/08 and the Blaugrana beat Schalke 2-0 over two legs in the last eight.

Both of those matches finished 1-0 to Barça and Bojan Krkić scored the winner in the first leg in Germany at the age of 17 years and 217 days.

Cesc Fàbregas (17 years, 217 days)

Cesc Fabregas scores for Arsenal against Rosenborg in the Champions League in December 2004. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cesc Fàbregas moved to Arsenal from Barcelona's La Masia academy and made his first-team debut for the Gunners as a 16-year-old.

The midfielder's real breakthrough came in the 2004/05 season and he scored three goals, including one in a 5-1 win over Rosenborg in the Champions League at the age of just 17 and 217 days.

Mateo Kovačić (17 years, 215 days)

Lyon's Mouhamadou Dabo (left) vies with Dinamo Zagreb's Mateo Kovacic during a Champions League match in December 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dinamo Zagreb suffered one of the heaviest home defeats in Champions League history in December 2011, going down 7-1 to Lyon in the group stages.

It is hard to believe that the Croatian side actually took the lead in Zagreb, with a young Mateo Kovačić scoring at the age of 17 years and 215 days.

Peter Ofori-Quaye (17 years, 194 days)

Peter Ofori-Quaye (centre) in action for Olympiacos against Lille in the Champions League in October 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olympiacos were thrashed 5-1 by Rosenborg away from home in the Champions League in October 1997.

The Greek champions had been 5-0 down and grabbed a consolation through Peter Ofori-Quaye and it was significant because, at 17 years and 194 days, the Ghanaian was at that time the youngest scorer in the Champions League.

Antonio Nusa (17 years, 149 days)

Antonio Nusa celebrates after scoring for Club Brugge against Porto in the Champions League in September 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Club Brugge thrashed Porto 4-0 at the Estádio do Dragão in the Champions League group stages in an impressive performance in September 2022.

Antonio Nusa rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute and the young Norwegian attacker was aged just 17 years and 149 days at the time.

George Ilenikhena (17 years, 119 days)

George Ilenikhena celebrates after scoring for Royal Antwerp against Barcelona in the Champions League in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George Ilenikhena scored a 92nd-minute winner for Royal Antwerp against Barcelona in the teams' final Champions League group game in December 2023.

The Nigerian forward struck to give the Belgian side a 3-2 victory, just a minute after Marc Guiu had levelled for Barcelona at 2-2. He was aged just 17 years and 119 days at the time.

Lamine Yamal (17 years, 68 days)

Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Monaco in the Champions League in September 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh from winning Euro 2024 just days after his 17th birthday, Lamine Yamal impressed for Barcelona again at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Yamal scored Barça's goal in a 2-1 defeat at Monaco on the first matchday, at the age of just 17 years and 68 days, making him the second-youngest Champions League scorer for his club and overall.

Ansu Fati (17 years, 40 days)

Ansu Fati celebrates with Jean-Clair Todibo after scoring for Barcelona against Inter in the Champions League in December 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ansu Fati scored an 86th-minute winner as a young Barcelona side beat Inter 2-1 at the San Siro in the Champions League in December 2019.

Fati was aged just 17 years and 40 days at the time and the La Masia graduate's low drive from outside the box saw him become the youngest scorer in Champions League history.