Arsenal keeping tabs on star who could yet go to Real Madrid: report

By
published

Arsenal have expressed their interest in the 20-year-old

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have lodged their interest in one of Serie A's emerging talents.

The Gunners recently saw a huge bid for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins rebuffed, as Mikel Arteta attempts to add further firepower to his squad. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined for Arsenal at present.

But with the futures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho to be solved this summer, scouts have already identified one 20-year-old midfielder who could solve the Gunners' problems for years to come.

Arsenal want to sign Como star Nico Paz but are facing competition from Real Madrid

Nico Paz has impressed for Como in Serie A this season

Nico Paz has impressed for Como in Serie A this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As relayed by Italian outlet Internews24, Arsenal have entered the race to sign Nico Paza from Como. Paz, 20, has five goals and four assists for the Serie A new boys so far this term.

Paz is a product of Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy but was sold to Como for a fee close to £5m in August 2024. He signed a four-year deal with Cesc Fabregas' side and has already made his senior debut for Argentina.

Nico Paz of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and SSC Napoli at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 29, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Nico Paz played sporadically for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League campaign last season (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Real Madrid is said to have a buy-back clause inserted in Paz's current deal at Como but Arsenal want to bring him to the Emirates, with his performances catching the eye.

Inter Milan are another side interested in the 20-year-old midfielder, with Vice President Javier Zanetti said to have a strong relationship with Paz's father, given they played together at international level.

“Nico is a Como player. Real Madrid can buy him back, but at a certain price,” Fàbregas explained when quizzed on the youngster's future last year. “Nico is a young player, and our relationship with his family is very stable.”

“They [Paz’s family] are very happy, they thank us for all this, and it is a great pleasure for us to have him here. Nico is our brand, and we want him to continue with us for many years to come.”

In FourFourTwo's view, it sounds like Arsenal are already lagging behind in their pursuit of the midfielder given his past relationship with Real Madrid and his father's contact book in Italy.

If his performances continue to impress in Serie A, we expect him back at Bernebau in no time, with reports suggesting Real Madrid can buy him back for as little as £12m.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.