Fabregas wants Chelsea to show winning mentality

Having played against Chelsea in his days at Arsenal and Barcelona, Cesc Fabregas wants Jose Mourinho's current crop to show the same winning mentality that brought success to Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas moved to Chelsea from Camp Nou in the close-season, and has proved to be one of the star performers in 2014-15 as Chelsea sit top of the Premier League.

Saturday's shock 4-2 FA Cup defeat at the hands of League One Bradford City ended any hopes of a quadruple, and Tuesday sees their trophy-winning credentials tested further.

Mourinho's men host Liverpool in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final, with the tie finely poised after a 1-1 draw at Anfield last week.

"At Chelsea, for sure we can win many, many medals for the next years because we have a very talented young team," Fabregas - whose one major honour in eight years at Arsenal was the FA Cup - told The Telegraph.

"But it's not about the talent now, it's not about the team, it's about how much we want it.

"If this team really wants it to the end and we are focused and determined to achieve big things, then I'm sure in the next few years Chelsea can be a top team.

"I played against Chelsea teams that maybe talent-wise were not at the level of this team, but mentally they were there.

"You knew that every single game you played against Chelsea it was going to be tough and that's what we have to prove with this team.

"We are really enjoying the way we play, we are helping each other and it's nice to see. But people will not remember that if we don't win the Premier League or whatever, so we have to make sure that we compete until the end."