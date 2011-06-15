Fabregas yet to consider future

The Spanish international has repeatedly been linked with a return to boyhood club Barcelona, with the Catalan giants failing with a bid in the previous two summers.

And with team-mate Bacary Sagna adding fuel to the fire by claiming that the 24-year-old Spaniard wanted to move back to his homeland, it was thought that Fabregas would seal a dream return to the team in which he played his youth team football for.

However, despite Fabregas admitting that the lack of silverware in the Gunners' trophy cabinet is frustrating, the Gunners' skipper insists he is focused on ending the six-year drought and claims that he is happy with life in England.

Fabregas said: "A player who is not frustrated at not winning titles is either lying to himself or lacks ambition.

"There is a good team and a good manager and one of the most faithful fan bases in Europe. With those I believe we can make progress and one day win an important trophy.

"I am an Arsenal player. I have been very happy for eight years and I am very happy. I am not thinking about football right now, just about my holidays.

"There have been no decisions. The truth is that it doesn't always depend on the player and at the moment I don't know anything.

"He (Wenger) is the boss, the one who makes the decisions. You should ask him. I was injured at the end of the season and I haven't seen him for about six weeks.

"I am very happy where I am. Anything else would be speculation that is untrue. You can never say never in this life as so many things happen that you can never predict."

ByMatt Maltby