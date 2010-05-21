Factbox on Portugal

Colours: Red shirts with horizontal green stripe, white shorts and green socks.

Nickname: Seleccao das Quinas (Team of the five shields)

Previous World Cup appearances: 4: 1966, 1986, 2002, 2006

Best World Cup performance: 3rd place, 1966

Coach: Carlos Queiroz

Most capped player: Luis Figo 127

Top goalscorer: Pauleta 47

Talking points:

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to keep the captaincy even though many fans feel he is not a natural leader like Luis Figo. Pepe's value to the team in qualifying is beyond doubt but he is returning from a lengthy injury and there are doubts over whether Queiroz will use him from the start. Queiroz's own performance will also be in the spotlight after Portugal limped to qualification. He appears to have the backing of the federation chief but a tense relationship with the media and fans could turn sour if Portugal struggle.

Player to watch:

Ronaldo, of course. After a strong debut season with Real Madrid, he is keen to outdo rival Lionel Messi after the Argentine replaced him as world player of the year.

(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Robert Woodward; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)