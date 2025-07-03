How to watch Spain vs Portugal: Live streams for Women's Euro 2025 group match

Spain are amongst the favourites to win

Watch Spain vs Portugal and see one of the favourites in Spain get their Women's Euro 2025 campaigns underway, with free live streams among the broadcast options.

Spain vs Portugal key information ► Date: Thursday, July 3 ► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US) ► Venue: Wankdorf Stadium, Bern ► Free stream: ITVX (UK) ► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal

Spain are amongst the favourites for the competition, with the likes of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Irene Paredes in the squad of the nation that won the World Cup two years ago.

Portugal, meanwhile, are the underdogs, and their inconsistent form makes it tricky to predict how far they will go.

Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs Portugal live streams from anywhere.

Watch Spain vs Portugal in the UK

In the UK, Spain vs Portugal will be televised by the free-to-air public broadcaster ITV.

The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, with coverage starting at 19:15 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off on July 3.

ITVX is a free streaming service for those in the UK with a TV licence.

International streams for Spain v Portugal

In the USA, you can watch Spain vs Portugal on Disney+ or Fox, while in Canada it's on TSN+ and in Australia it's on Optus Sport. All a paid-for streaming services.

In the participating countries, you can watch Spain vs Portugal for free – in Spain via RTVE Play and in Portugal via RTP Play.

Watch Spain vs Portugal from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

FourFourTwo's prediction for Spain v Portugal

Spain have Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in their midst (Image credit: Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/NurPhoto)

If Portugal manage to overcome Spain it will be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Read more ► Spain Euros squad

Spain are expected to breeze through the majority of the group stage with their eyes firmly on the prize.

But Portugal are not to be underestimated.

In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 3-1 Spain win.