How to watch Spain vs Portugal: Live streams for Women's Euro 2025 group match
Spain vs Portugal is the opening game for both teams at the major tournament
Watch Spain vs Portugal and see one of the favourites in Spain get their Women's Euro 2025 campaigns underway, with free live streams among the broadcast options.
► Date: Thursday, July 3
► Kick-off time: 21:00 CET (local) / 20:00 BST (UK) / 15:00 ET (US)
► Venue: Wankdorf Stadium, Bern
► Free stream: ITVX (UK)
► Watch from anywhere: Exclusive NordVPN mega-deal
Spain are amongst the favourites for the competition, with the likes of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati, and Irene Paredes in the squad of the nation that won the World Cup two years ago.
Portugal, meanwhile, are the underdogs, and their inconsistent form makes it tricky to predict how far they will go.
Read on to find out how to watch Spain vs Portugal live streams from anywhere.
Watch Spain vs Portugal in the UK
In the UK, Spain vs Portugal will be televised by the free-to-air public broadcaster ITV.
The game will go out on ITV 1 and on their streaming platform ITVX, with coverage starting at 19:15 BST ahead of the 20:00 kick-off on July 3.
ITVX is a free streaming service for those in the UK with a TV licence.
International streams for Spain v Portugal
In the USA, you can watch Spain vs Portugal on Disney+ or Fox, while in Canada it's on TSN+ and in Australia it's on Optus Sport. All a paid-for streaming services.
In the participating countries, you can watch Spain vs Portugal for free – in Spain via RTVE Play and in Portugal via RTP Play.
► For a full list of international rights-holding broadcasters, check out our dedicated guide on How to watch Women's Euro 2025
Watch Spain vs Portugal from anywhere
Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
70% off NordVPN, extra 4 months FREE, plus Amazon voucher
Exclusive offer: Just in time for Euro 2025, NordVPN is better value than ever. In this exclusive deal, FourFourTwo readers will save over 70% on a two-year plan, you'll also get an extra four months added on for free, and as if that wasn't enough, you'll receive up to $50/£50 in Amazon gift cards.
FourFourTwo's prediction for Spain v Portugal
If Portugal manage to overcome Spain it will be one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
Spain are expected to breeze through the majority of the group stage with their eyes firmly on the prize.
But Portugal are not to be underestimated.
In FourFourTwo's opinion the game will end in a 3-1 Spain win.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.