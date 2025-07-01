Women's Euro 2025 fixtures: The full schedule
Women's Euro 2025 fixtures begin on July 2, with over 30 matches to be played
Women's Euro 2025 fixtures kick off on July 2.
With the last edition of the competition capturing the imagination of Europe, Women's Euro 2025 brings the action to Switzerland, with 16 squads from across Europe competing for the trophy.
The Lionesses the defending champions, as England look to win their first tournament on foreign soil – but it won't be easy.
Sarina Wiegman has managed to take England to two finals in a row – and has won the past two Euros, having triumphed in 2017 with her native Netherlands – but a golden generation of Spanish stars are looking to follow up on their 2023 World Cup win by establishing a dynasty in the women's game.
Spain are clear favourites this time around, boasting Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in midfield – ranked at no.1 and no.14, respectively, in FourFourTwo's list of the best women's players in the world right now – and with the two maestros having won the last four editions of the Ballon d'Or Feminin between them, it'll be as much of a task to get the ball off them than it will to beat them.
Germany and France are both hoping for strong tournaments, too, as outsiders looking to start a-fresh without the likes of Alexandra Popp and Wendie Renard, respectively – while the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway all have shouts as dark horses in Switzerland.
With 31 matches about to kick off, it promises to be epic.
Women's Euro 2025 fixtures: the schedule for the tournament
Group stage
2 July 2025
Iceland vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Arena Thun
Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm, Group A, St. Jakob-Park
3 July 2025
Belgium vs Italy, 5pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon
Spain vs Portugal, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf
4 July 2025
Denmark vs Sweden, 5pm, Group C, Stade de Genève
Germany vs Poland, 8pm, Group C, Arena St.Gallen
5 July 2025
Wales vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Allmend Stadion Luzern
France vs England, 8pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund
6 July 2025
Norway vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Stade de Tourbillon
Switzerland vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Stadion Wankdorf
7 July 2025
Spain vs Belgium, 5pm, Group B, Arena Thun
Portugal vs Italy, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Genève
8 July 2025
Germany vs Denmark, 5pm, Group C, St. Jakob-Park
Poland vs Sweden, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern
9 July 2025
England vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund
France vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen
10 July 2025
Finland vs Switzerland, 8pm, Group A, Stade de Genève
Norway vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Arena Thun
11 July 2025
Italy vs Spain, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf
Portugal vs Belgium, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon
12 July 2025
Sweden vs Germany, 8pm, Group C, Stadion Letzigrund
Poland vs Denmark, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern
13 July 2025
Netherlands vs France, 8pm, Group D, St. Jakob-Park
England vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen
Quarter-finals
16 July 2025
Winner group A vs runner-up group B, 8pm, Stade de Geneve
17 July 2025
Winner group C vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund
18 July 2025
Winner group B vs runner-up A, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf
19 July 2025
Winner group D vs runner-up group C, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park
Semi-finals
22 July 2025
TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stade de Geneve
23 July 2025
TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund
Final
27 July 2025
TBC vs TBC, 5pm, St. Jakob-Park
