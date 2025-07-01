Recommended reading

Women's Euro 2025 fixtures: The full schedule

Women's Euro 2025 fixtures begin on July 2, with over 30 matches to be played

Women&#039;s Euro 2025 fixtures: Esther Gonzalez plays against Leah Williamson and Alex Greenwood during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Group A3 match between Spain and England at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on June 3, 2025.
Spain and England are amongst the favourites to win (Image credit: Getty Images)
Women's Euro 2025 fixtures kick off on July 2.

With the last edition of the competition capturing the imagination of Europe, Women's Euro 2025 brings the action to Switzerland, with 16 squads from across Europe competing for the trophy.

The Lionesses the defending champions, as England look to win their first tournament on foreign soil – but it won't be easy.

Sarina Wiegman has managed to take England to two finals in a row – and has won the past two Euros, having triumphed in 2017 with her native Netherlands – but a golden generation of Spanish stars are looking to follow up on their 2023 World Cup win by establishing a dynasty in the women's game.

Spain are clear favourites this time around, boasting Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas in midfield – ranked at no.1 and no.14, respectively, in FourFourTwo's list of the best women's players in the world right now – and with the two maestros having won the last four editions of the Ballon d'Or Feminin between them, it'll be as much of a task to get the ball off them than it will to beat them.

Germany and France are both hoping for strong tournaments, too, as outsiders looking to start a-fresh without the likes of Alexandra Popp and Wendie Renard, respectively – while the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway all have shouts as dark horses in Switzerland.

With 31 matches about to kick off, it promises to be epic.

Women's Euro 2025 fixtures: the schedule for the tournament

Group stage

2 July 2025

Iceland vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Arena Thun
Switzerland vs Norway, 8pm, Group A, St. Jakob-Park

3 July 2025

Belgium vs Italy, 5pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon
Spain vs Portugal, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf

4 July 2025

Denmark vs Sweden, 5pm, Group C, Stade de Genève
Germany vs Poland, 8pm, Group C, Arena St.Gallen

5 July 2025

Wales vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Allmend Stadion Luzern
France vs England, 8pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund

6 July 2025

Norway vs Finland, 5pm, Group A, Stade de Tourbillon
Switzerland vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Stadion Wankdorf

7 July 2025

Spain vs Belgium, 5pm, Group B, Arena Thun
Portugal vs Italy, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Genève

8 July 2025

Germany vs Denmark, 5pm, Group C, St. Jakob-Park
Poland vs Sweden, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern

9 July 2025

England vs Netherlands, 5pm, Group D, Stadion Letzigrund
France vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen

10 July 2025

Finland vs Switzerland, 8pm, Group A, Stade de Genève
Norway vs Iceland, 8pm, Group A, Arena Thun

11 July 2025

Italy vs Spain, 8pm, Group B, Stadion Wankdorf
Portugal vs Belgium, 8pm, Group B, Stade de Tourbillon

12 July 2025

Sweden vs Germany, 8pm, Group C, Stadion Letzigrund
Poland vs Denmark, 8pm, Group C, Allmend Stadion Luzern

13 July 2025

Netherlands vs France, 8pm, Group D, St. Jakob-Park
England vs Wales, 8pm, Group D, Arena St.Gallen

Quarter-finals

Salma Paralluelo of Spain poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland.

Salma Paralluelo is expected to be one of the players of the tournament (Image credit: Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

16 July 2025

Winner group A vs runner-up group B, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

17 July 2025

Winner group C vs runner-up group D, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

18 July 2025

Winner group B vs runner-up A, 8pm, Stadion Wankdorf

19 July 2025

Winner group D vs runner-up group C, 8pm, St. Jakob-Park

Semi-finals

Giulia Gwinn of Germany poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 22, 2025 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (Photo by

Giulia Gwinn is Germany's captain (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

22 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stade de Geneve

23 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 8pm, Stadion Letzigrund

Final

Chloe Kelly of England poses for a portrait during the Official UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Portrait Session on June 24, 2025 in London, England.

Chloe Kelly scored the final winner three years ago (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

27 July 2025

TBC vs TBC, 5pm, St. Jakob-Park

