How to watch Portugal vs Spain: Live streams, TV channels for Nations League final

Lamine Yamal shone for Spain once again in the semi-finals

European champions Spain will take on neighbours Portugal in the Nations League final on Sunday, with no shortage of bragging rights on the line alongside the trophy.

After topping their respective groups, Spain and Portugal have both had dramatic route through the knockout stages of the Nations League.

Portugal had to come from behind three times across their two legs against Denmark to force extra time in the quarter-finals, before scoring twice in the additional 30 minutes to set up a meeting with Germany. Once against Portugal had to come from behind, but prevailed 2-1 thanks to goals from Francisco Conceicao and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain's path was even more topsy turvy, drawing both games against the Netherlands for a total 5-5 aggregate score before winning on penalties. They were on course to demolish France in the semis, going 4-0 up and then 5-1 up, only for a late flurry of French goals to give them a scare in a game that ended 5-4.

Can I watch Portugal vs Spain in the UK?

Portugal vs Spain will be shown live and free for viewers in the UK and Ireland on ITV 1, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

ITV X provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch Portugal vs Spain from anywhere

How to watch Portugal vs Spain in the US

You can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.