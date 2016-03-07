Fan unrest could hurt Arsenal title bid - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is worried unrest from the club's fans could hurt his team's Premier League title chances.

Wenger's men salvaged a 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Saturday but fell eight points adrift of league leaders Leicester City, who enjoyed a 1-0 win at Watford.

This season appeared a huge chance for Arsenal to claim their first title since 2004, with a pair of FA Cup triumphs having bought Wenger some time.

Wenger said unhappiness from the club's supporters could be costly for his side, who are winless in three league matches.

"I prefer that the fans are happy," the Frenchman said.

"I'm more worried that it can get to the players' confidence level, but I feel we have shown a great response as a team that we can deal with that, we analyse that well.

"We gave the right response."

An Alexis Sanchez equaliser saw Arsenal earn a point in the north London derby despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

Wenger said his team had the character to challenge, with their next league clash an encounter against West Brom on Saturday.

"You can feel sorry for yourself or respond straight away next game," he said.

"That’s why I think the group is healthy and there's a good mentality."