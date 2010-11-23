Trending

Ferdinand and Vidic rested for Rangers

By

LONDON - Manchester United will rest first-choice central defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic for their Champions League match against Rangers on Wednesday, the English club said on their website.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson has opted to leave the pair out of his squad with a draw at Ibrox enough to ensure qualification from the group stages with a game to spare.

United play Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday and travel to West Ham United for a League Cup quarter-final next Tuesday.