Ferdinand: I reached out to Wenger
Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he reached out to Arsene Wenger regarding signing for Arsenal after he left Manchester United.
Former Manchester United and England stalwart Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he contacted Arsene Wenger about potentially signing for Arsenal in 2014.
Ferdinand, now a TV pundit, ultimately joined QPR upon the expiry of his United contract before retiring at the end of the 2014-15 season having made just 11 appearances during his time in the capital.
However, the 37-year-old has now disclosed that he also reached out to Arsenal boss Wenger, though a move to the club that represented United's biggest rivals for much of Ferdinand's time at Old Trafford did not materialise.
In response to a poster claiming Ferdinand should have moved to Arsenal on social media site Twitter, the former West Ham and Leeds defender posted: "I did reach out to Mr Wenger!!"
I did reach out to Mr Wenger!! August 29, 2016
You mad....was when i was out of contract at August 29, 2016
