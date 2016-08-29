Ferdinand: I reached out to Wenger

Former Manchester United and England stalwart Rio Ferdinand has revealed that he contacted Arsene Wenger about potentially signing for Arsenal in 2014.

Ferdinand, now a TV pundit, ultimately joined QPR upon the expiry of his United contract before retiring at the end of the 2014-15 season having made just 11 appearances during his time in the capital.

However, the 37-year-old has now disclosed that he also reached out to Arsenal boss Wenger, though a move to the club that represented United's biggest rivals for much of Ferdinand's time at Old Trafford did not materialise.

In response to a poster claiming Ferdinand should have moved to Arsenal on social media site Twitter, the former West Ham and Leeds defender posted: "I did reach out to Mr Wenger!!"

I did reach out to Mr Wenger!! August 29, 2016