Arsenal to walk away from signing, after complications over deal: report
Arsenal will not be signing one of their top targets following complications with the deal
Complications over a specific transfer have seen Arsenal walk away from a deal from one of their top targets this summer.
The Gunners have already wrapped up deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard and are set to add three more high profile names to their squad.
Viktor Gyokeres, who is ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now, is expected to finally complete his move in the coming days, with Noni Madueke and Cristhian Mosquera joining him at The Emirates.
Arsenal to walk away from signing, offering rivals chance to swoop in
Signing all six would represent a significant outlay this summer and may suggest why they have backed away from a deal for what was perceived as a top target at the start of the window.
Adding top quality and plugging some gaps, to ensure an injury crisis similar to last season doesn't occur again appears to be Arsenal's strategy this summer.
That is why Arsenal will not be signing Rodrygo this summer.
The Brazilian was heavily linked with the Gunners at the start of the window, with many believing a deal was quite advanced at a time.
But Cadena Ser, via SportsWitness, have stated that the deal is not possible due to the outlay on Gyokeres, Madueke and Mosquera.
It now seems Rodrygo may be moving towards a move to Liverpool, with the Reds intensifying their contact with the Real Madrid winger in the last few days.
Rodrygo, who is ranked at no.6 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now, would have been an excellent addition to the Arsenal side, and would probably have been an immediate upgrade to Gabriel Martinelli.
It is unclear how much of a starting role Madueke has been offered by Mikel Arteta and his squad, but it is believed he is arriving to help ease the burden on Bukayo Saka, which could see him play at either left-wing or right-wing.
Losing out on Rodrygo to one of their main rivals would also sting, with Arsenal desperate to close the gap between themselves and last seasons Premier League champions.
