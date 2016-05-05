Ferdinand slams City's lack of desire in Champions League exit

Rio Ferdinand insisted Manchester City did not deserve to go through to the Champions League final, criticising the Premier League club's lack of desire against Real Madrid.

Appearing in their first Champions League semi-final, City bowed out of the competition following Wednesday's 1-0 second-leg loss at the Santiago Bernabeu.

City had a good opportunity to make their mark on Europe and progress to the showpiece on May 28 after last week's goalless draw but stars Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne were subdued throughout as Gareth Bale's deflected delivery off Fernando sent Madrid into a 14th European Cup decider.

And speaking afterwards, former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was frank in his assessment of City's performance in the Spanish capital.

"You've got to go out all guns blazing. City can't say they've done that," Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"They'll wake up disappointed by what's happened.

"They didn't do enough. They didn't create enough opportunities. They didn't show desire or belief. They didn't deserve to go through.

"Real Madrid showed their experience. They were the more determined, more hungry team. With players like Bale and Ronaldo, they can grasp the occasion.

"For Manchester City's players, this occasion passed them by."