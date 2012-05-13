Ferguson: Vidic on course for August return

Central defender Vidic has been absent since December when the Serbian ruptured his cruciate knee ligament during a Champions League match against Basel.

"Vida won't be ready for going on the tour but hopefully he'll be ready for the start of the season," Ferguson told the club's website.

United have planned a lengthy tour ahead of the 2012/13 season which starts on the weekend of August 18/19.

"We sent him to a complex in Spain last week and he enjoyed it. It gave him a break mentally as it's not easy," added the Scot.

"He's been the only one in the gymnasium in the last couple of months or so as we've been reasonably injury-free. He's not running, he's just been in the gym."