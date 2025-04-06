Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?
The Manchester derby was an all-time classic in 2009
The Manchester derby was a one-sided affair throughout the 2000's, and whilst this 2009 match was a close affair, it was Manchester United who came out on top, once again.
Manchester United headed into the game in second-place, whilst Manchester City were fourth in the early years of their infamous takeover.
What followed was a derby for the ages, with three goals in the last ten minutes and a winner from a footballer who was previously loved by those in Liverpool!
But for now, we want you to name Sir Alex Ferguson's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in September 2009.
There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!
