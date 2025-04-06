Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from their 4-3 win over Manchester City in 2009?

The Manchester derby was an all-time classic in 2009

Michael Owen of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 20 2009, in Manchester, England.
Michael Owen celebrates (Image credit: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Manchester derby was a one-sided affair throughout the 2000's, and whilst this 2009 match was a close affair, it was Manchester United who came out on top, once again.

Manchester United headed into the game in second-place, whilst Manchester City were fourth in the early years of their infamous takeover.

What followed was a derby for the ages, with three goals in the last ten minutes and a winner from a footballer who was previously loved by those in Liverpool!

Carlos Tevez prison injury

QUIZ Can you name whether these 20 players played for Manchester City, Manchester United, both or neither?

But for now, we want you to name Sir Alex Ferguson's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in September 2009.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

