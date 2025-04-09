'Manchester United came in for me when I was 20, but I opted for Crystal Palace. They got into financial difficulty but no regrets': Ex-Premier League striker reveals decision to turn down Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager

By published

Manchester United failed to sign a former Premier League striker, who preferred to move to Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, 2008
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson didn't lose much in the Premier League, but he did miss out on signing certain players to other sides in the top flight.

Matt Jansen was part of the Carlisle team that earned promotion to Division Two in 1996/97, before going on to score nine league goals for them in the third tier in 1997/98. Having just turned 20, Jansen's performances piqued the interest of Premier League sides, with Manchester United and Crystal Palace both interested in signing him.

“I was at Carlisle and Crystal Palace and Manchester United came in for me, £1m and rising," Jansen told FruityKing. “I opted for Crystal Palace. Terry Venables took me round, took care of me and I felt that I would carry on playing first team football, relatively more at Crystal Palace than I would have at Manchester United.

Manchester United missed out on young striker to Crystal Palace

Aug 1998: Portrait of Matt Jansen of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport Manchester United

Jansen signed for Palace over United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was only 19 or 20-years-old at the time, so I opted for Crystal Palace that time. Then Palace got into financial difficulty and a whole host of clubs came in, including Juventus and Manchester United again."

Palace suffered relegation to the second tier at the end of 1997/98, though Jansen did manage three Premier League goals in just eight appearances as he settled in quickly at Selhurst Park. 1998/99 started well for the young striker, too, as he bagged seven times in 18 games to prove his value to the team.

19 Jan 2002: Matt Jansen of Blackburn jumps over Fabien Barthez of United during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford, Manchester. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jansen starred at Blackburn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those financial issues ultimately proved the reason why he left Palace midway through the season, however, as the Eagles looked to survive as a football club.

“Crystal Palace were heading into administration and needed money up front there and then, and Blackburn offered to do that," Jansen added. "Palace were desperate for it and Blackburn had just won the Premier League a few years before, they were doing really well.

“They weren’t the Blackburn Rovers of today. So I had to help Crystal Palace out to stop them going into administration."

Blackburn paid £4.1m for the services of Jansen in January 1999, with the Englishman suffering another relegation come the end of the season. That arguably proved a positive for Jansen, who smashed in 23 league goals during the 2000/01 season to earn Rovers' promotion back to the Premier League before scoring a goal in their 2002 League Cup final win against Tottenham. That form earned him an England call-up, but he failed to play due to illness.

19 Jan 2002: Matt Jansen of Blackburn jumps over Fabien Barthez of United during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers at Old Trafford, Manchester. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jansen comes up against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I opted to go to Blackburn Rovers," Jansen said. "Anybody can talk in hindsight, and I had a crash after that. It was what it was but I enjoyed my time at Blackburn Rovers so I can't really complain. No regrets. Well, maybe getting on a scooter in Rome!”

As Jansen highlights, he suffered a motorcycle accident in thee summer of 2002 that led to long-term hospitalisation, spending six days in a coma. He struggled thereafter, scoring just four league goals for Blackburn in the next four years before leaving Ewood Park in the 2005/06 season.

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 

More about stories
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

'I have visualised myself lifting the Champions League trophy in a Barcelona shirt. Does that make it guaranteed it's this season? No, but I believe that visualising that happening will help it happen': Raphinha manifestation revealed, ahead of clash
Sandro Tonali has enjoy a brilliant second half of the season at Newcastle

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali plans to leave, confirming agent comments: report
Andrea Pirlo truly is UEFA Champions League heritage

Quiz! Can you name every player with 100+ Champions League appearances since 2000?
See more latest
Most Popular
BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 11: Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on March 11, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
'I have visualised myself lifting the Champions League trophy in a Barcelona shirt. Does that make it guaranteed it's this season? No, but I believe that visualising that happening will help it happen': Raphinha manifestation revealed, ahead of clash
Sandro Tonali has enjoy a brilliant second half of the season at Newcastle
Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali plans to leave, confirming agent comments: report
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is facing serious scrutiny over his position at present
Signing set to snub Tottenham Hotspur - despite agreement already in place: report
Andre Onana of Manchester United, 2024
'They are a beautiful team but we're much better than them' Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana offers 'ill-advised' analysis that could come back to haunt him
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is going through a slump as of late
'He is their special footballer who needs to produce miraculous things, the fact that he's had a slight dip in accuracy and confidence, and it's being whistled by the Bernabeu, it's a drama' Graham Hunter explains ongoing Vinicius Jr turmoil
Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard have enjoyed a close-knit relationship at Arsenal
Arsenal star Martin Odegaard's future increasingly uncertain, following latest links to replacement: report
Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has received some welcome news ahead of Thursday&#039;s clash
Star ruled out of Tottenham clash with 'freak ice hockey-style' injury
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could still leave the club this month
Manchester United report: Alejandro Garnacho has agreed exit, with cut-price move on horizon
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes
'I had a Manchester United player this year contact me and wasn’t happy with things I’d said. He wanted to meet me, I said, of course and gave him my number but he never got back to me' Paul Scholes reveals star wanted to set the record straight
Jess Park of England celebrates scoring her team&#039;s first goal with teammates Millie Bright and Grace Clinton during the UEFA Women&#039;s Nations League 2024/25 Grp A3 MD2 match between England and Spain at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2025 in London, England.
How to watch Belgium vs England: Live streams for Nations League match