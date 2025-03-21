Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout this weekend to coach a forgotten Manchester United star

Legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is preparing to return to the dugout this weekend.

After retiring in 2013, Ferguson called time on his spell in management by bowing out with yet another Premier League crown at Old Trafford. He won a whopping 38 trophies and is widely considered as the best manager of all time.

Set to make his comeback in Italy, fans have begun to speculate why after all this time the legendary Scot is now choosing to make a comeback.

Sir Alex Ferguson will return to the dugout this weekend - but why?

Sir Alex Ferguson retired from football in 2013 after a 27-year stint at Old Trafford (Image credit: Alamy)

Ferguson, 83, is often seen at Old Trafford cheering on the Red Devils and has been unfortunate to witness such a downfall following his passing of the guard.

Following his retirement, Manchester United have won just five trophies and are without a Premier League title since he departed in 2013.

Former boss Erik ten Hag won both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

But as reported, it is in homage to former Red Devils star Guiseppe Rossi for which Ferguson will make his return, taking charge of one team in his testimonial match in Italy.

Rossi's retirement will be celebrated with a match at Fiorentina's Stadio Artemio Franchi tomorrow afternoon (March 22), with fellow legends Luca Toni, Antonio Cassano, Sebastien Frey, Borja Valero and Gabriel Batistuta also set to play.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Ferguson will be there as a coach," confirmed Rossi. "He was my first coach, I signed when I was 17. I only did three years with him and played little, but he immediately said yes and this shows what kind of person he is.

"I did little at United but he treats me like Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 1,000 goals."