Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's XI from their 8-1 win away at Nottingham Forest in 1999?

Can you name this classic Manchester United line-up?

Manchester United were in the midst of an eventual historic treble-winning campaign when they travelled south to the Midlands to take on a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

The Red Devils sat top of the Premier League having started the month of February 1999 with consecutive 1-0 league wins, while Ron Atkinson's side were rooted to the bottom of the table.

An early opener was quickly cancelled out by the hosts who dragged themselves level in the first ten minutes of the game before a second-half bombardment led to one of the biggest away wins in English history leading to Atkinson angering a number of Forest fans when he stated in an interview after the game that his team had given the fans a "nine-goal thriller"

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Quiz! Can you get 100% on our English players abroad quiz?

Back to the here and now, and we want to know if you can name Sir Alex Ferguson's starting XI on that day, with a number of key figures in the treble win featuring, while other notable names miss out

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes… sorry, Ole.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?