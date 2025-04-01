Line-up quiz! Can you name Manchester United's XI from their 8-1 win away at Nottingham Forest in 1999?

By published

Manchester United ran rampant at the City Ground, with one particular substitute grabbing all the headlines

The Scoreboard at the City Ground as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 1-8
Can you name this classic Manchester United line-up? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United were in the midst of an eventual historic treble-winning campaign when they travelled south to the Midlands to take on a struggling Nottingham Forest side.

The Red Devils sat top of the Premier League having started the month of February 1999 with consecutive 1-0 league wins, while Ron Atkinson's side were rooted to the bottom of the table.

An early opener was quickly cancelled out by the hosts who dragged themselves level in the first ten minutes of the game before a second-half bombardment led to one of the biggest away wins in English history leading to Atkinson angering a number of Forest fans when he stated in an interview after the game that his team had given the fans a "nine-goal thriller"

Back to the here and now, and we want to know if you can name Sir Alex Ferguson's starting XI on that day, with a number of key figures in the treble win featuring, while other notable names miss out

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes… sorry, Ole.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

