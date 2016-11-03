Fernandinho dismisses 'absurd' Messi claims

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho rubbished "absurd" claims he was involved in a post-match altercation with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The Premier League giants recorded a 3-1 victory over Barca at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Messi was reportedly involved in an altercation with a City player after the game, but Fernandinho dismissed suggestions he was at the centre of it.

"I am totally unaware where from rumours could have emerged related to an alleged argument and provocation on my behalf towards Messi," he wrote on Twitter.

"I can only reiterate that news spread by the media are not only false/untrue but absurd, as I did not have contact with any of the players or Barcelona's technical team after the match.

"Instigation and provocation does not reflect my character as I strongly uphold and value respect in and out of the pitch, irrespective of which player or opponent team."

Clarifying statement November 2, 2016

Despite their loss, Barca top Group C by two points from City – who are three clear of Borussia Monchengladbach.