Fernandinho singles out Yarmolenko as Kiev's danger man

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho is confident of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Dynamo Kiev, but has warned his team-mates they cannot afford to allow Andriy Yarmolenko any space.

Manuel Pellegrini's men finished ahead of Juventus, Sevilla and Borussia Monchengladbach in Group D to book their ticket for the knockout stages and now have to deal with the Ukrainian champions if they are to make it to the final eight for the first time.

"They have good players, especially Yarmolenko, their right winger, so we have to be careful," Fernandinho told City's official website.

"But I think we have a good chance to go through."

The first leg in Kiev on February 24 will be played behind closed doors as a result of a UEFA sanction against the hosts and Fernandinho has voiced his disappointment with the fact no fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

"I think the fact we are playing in Kiev in an empty stadium is a shame. I've played a few times in stadiums where the fans have been banned and it's just not the same," he added.

"We need to concentrate and focus on the job on the night. Most of us have been professionals for 10 years or more and always play in front of good crowds, so to walk out to an empty, silent stadium is tough.

"To me, it's all about focus and concentration levels have to be high and we have to make sure we return home with a good result."