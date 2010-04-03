Fernando set to miss rest of season
BORDEAUX - Girondins Bordeaux's Brazilian midfielder Fernando is likely to be out for the rest of the season after fracturing his cheekbone in Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Nancy.
"I think Fernando's season is probably over," coach Laurent Blanc told reporters after the Ligue 1 game.
Bordeaux, one point behind Lyon at the top of the table, also go into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg trailing their French rivals 3-1.
