Atletico Madrid's Gimenez and Augusto doubts for Bayern Munich clash

Atletico Madrid are likely to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday without Jose Gimenez and Augusto Fernandez as both players were injured against Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga on Sunday.

Augusto suffered a knee injury just 16 minutes in, with Gabi replacing him, but Gimenez also had to be withdrawn before half-time.

Atletico confirmed Augusto had damaged ligaments in his right knee and will need a scan to reveal the extent of his injury.

Gimenez, meanwhile, has injured his right thigh, although the club gave no indication about potential recovery times for the two players.