Ferretti satisfied with Mexico draw

Interim Mexico coach Ricardo Ferretti rued a late slip-up in the 2-2 friendly draw against Argentina, but felt things were looking bright ahead of their key clash with United States.

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi goals inside the final five minutes saw Mexico surrender a two-goal advantage, but Ferretti said all was still positive heading towards their Confederations Cup play-off against USA on October 9.

"Against a team like Argentina, you can't think it is over at 2-0," said Ferretti, who oversaw a 3-3 draw against Trinidad and Tobago at the weekend.

"I leave satisfied with what I learned in the two draws.

"It would be illogical for me to get the players to adapt to me. What I can promise is that I'll work.

"There are plenty of negatives, but I like to see the positives. The attitude of the players was very good."

Mexico's opener came from the spot, with Javier Hernandez taking the spot-kick – a decision Ferretti said he left up to his charges to make – having missed a penalty for Manchester United in a UEFA Champions League play-off against Club Brugge in August.

"[Andres] Guardado, Rafa [Marquez] could've taken the penalty... it was the players' decision for Chicharito to take it," the Tigres UANL boss said.

"I've seen a player who has never missed a penalty... but he never took one."