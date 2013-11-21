Feyenoord keen to reunite with striker Guidetti

Sweden international striker Guidetti spent the 2011-12 season on loan at De Kuip, scoring 20 goals in 23 appearances for the Rotterdam club.

The 21-year-old missed all of last term through injury and, although he has now returned to fitness, is yet to break into the first team at the Etihad Stadium.

Guidetti is thought to be attracting interest from a number of clubs, and Van Geel revealed that he plans to speak about the forward when he meets with City executive Brian Marwood.

"The arrangement with Marwood was already planned for a long time and in the first instance it won't be about Guidetti at all," Van Geel told Algemeen Dagblad.

"But if I will be there of course I will also speak with him about Guidetti.

"I have read he could leave for five million euros, but if you ask it to me, I question (if) this is right.

"We still have contact with John and he has a special place here and that feeling is from both sides."